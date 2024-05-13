Raiders AGM Champ Kelly Talks Drafting Mentality
The Las Vegas Raiders had the 2024 NFL Draft they wanted. General manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce's plan to make the Silver and Black championship-level competitors took a big step on draft weekend.
Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly spoke to the media recently. Kelly said he was proud of the Raiders' staff for acting as a cohesive unit during draft season -- identifying the potential draftees that could step into the Silver and Black and make an impact.
"Our scouts did a good job of going out and collecting information to find guys that are good teammates, that love the game of football, that fit what it is, the Raiders DNA," Kelly said. "We were able to get three players in the draft that were captains at their school, that's Brock [Bowers], Tommy Eichenberg, and [Dylan] Laube. So, that's extremely important when you get those types of guys. Everyone has an extreme passion for the game. I think they're going to be devoted to getting better and that's all you can ask [from] them their first year."
Players like Air Force safety Trey Taylor, a seventh-round pick, earned praise from Kelly.
"I think the first thing that we saw with him first of all, speaking of his character and things outside of football, is his top-notch work ethic. He's a leader both on and off the field ... then you turn on the tape and you see a guy that plays the game the right way, has a physicality about his game ... [Trey] can come in, get acclimated to our system, potentially contribute on defense."
Kelly said that the Raiders liked Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze's ability in pass protection, his strength and the intangibles that made him a fit for the Raiders' vision.
The Raiders liked running back Dylan Laube's versatility and prowess as a receiving back. Laube is a viable late-down option. The intangibles are a plus, too.
"Getting a player at that time, with that caliber of play -- was exciting for us. His mentality is to grind. He's excited about being a Raider," Kelly said.
