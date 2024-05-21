Las Vegas Raiders Revamped Offensive Line
Coming into the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach Antonio Pierce and new General Manager Tom Telesco both knew they had to revamp the offensive line.
Last season, the Raiders dealt with multiple injuries up front. The left side was the strong side; the right side struggled more.
Youth was one way the Raiders went this offseason to revamp the offensive line. The Raiders drafted two offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected guard Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round. Many teams had Powers-Johnson ranked high on the draft board going into Round 1. Raiders got a steal with this pick.
The Raiders also selected DJ Glaze, an offensive tackle from Maryland, in the third round. Both linemen are expected to battle for starting spots.
Las Vegas added depth to the offensive line via free agency as well, signing veterans Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat. The Raiders also re-signed guard Jordan Meredith and starting center Andre James.
The Raiders addressing the offensive line this offseason will help out the offense overall. Las Vegas' run game looks improved with running back Zamir White leading the way.
The Raiders do have key pieces set already up front. Left Tackle Kolton Miller will lead the way for the unit, along with guard Dylan Parham and James, will also anchor the offensive line.
The question for the Raiders going forward will be: who will start for them on the right side of the line? With plenty of options, the Raiders will have competition, and only time will tell to see who takes the final spots on the line.
The Raiders are in the early days of OTAs, which will be followed by mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13. This year’s training camp for the Raiders will be held in Costa Mesa, California.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.