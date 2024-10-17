Raiders' Aidan O'Connell on Davante Adams: "I Have a Lot of Good Memories'
As Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell took over as the starter last season as a rookie, he had the full support of former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
O'Connell was thrown into the first as a rookie but did a great job for the circumstances he was dealing with. O'Connell and Adams had a great connection, which was crucial to the young quarterback's navigating of his rookie year.
Going into this season, when asked, Adams praised O'Connell for the work he put in all offseason long. He was working hard not only with Adams but all the Raiders receivers to get better. And all, offseason Adams fully supported O'Connell being the starter coming in this year, which, of course, didn't end up being the case.
O'Connell spoke on the Raiders trading Adams when he addressed the media Wednesday.
"Yeah, it has been hard," O'Connell said. "Wish he was here. An awesome player, a great guy for us. He has meant a lot to me in my career, and [I'm] going to miss him.
O'Connell understands, though, that the NFL is a "business."
"I think clarity is always good," he said. "I think more than that, we will just miss him. Like I said, we want him here. ... Business is business. I am learning that, too, in my second year. All over the NFL that is how it goes. It is not new to us."
O'Connell and Adams played much of the 2023 season together. The veteran wideout was instrumental in O'Connell's development.
"I have been pretty vocal from when I got here in the spring," O'Connell said. "I remember, my earliest interaction with him was one of my first practices. And he pulled me outside and told me what he was thinking about a certain play. To be honest, at that point, my hand was spinning. I was trying to learn the playbook and stuff. But he was, even at that point, poured into me and showed his encouragement and support for me. I have a lot of great memories. He made me look good on a lot of plays. We are going to miss him."
