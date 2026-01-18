What the Raiders Must Keep in Mind for the Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tremendous opportunity on their hands to change the landscape of their franchise for the better. It's not every offseason that you contemplate what to do with the first overall pick, but that's where the Raiders find themself in 2026.

It's become a foregone conclusion to link Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders to one another. Quarterback play was a big reason why they only won three games last season, and Mendoza looks to be the best quarterback in the class. However, what are some other areas of their roster that could use some help as well?

Team Needs

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down what each team's biggest needs are heading into the draft. For the Raiders, there are plenty of areas that could use help, including cornerback, linebacker, and guard play.

"Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders face roster needs across the board, but quarterback remains the most pressing. Geno Smith struggled in his first season with Las Vegas, earning a PFF passing grade (58.2) that ranked 37th among 45 qualifying quarterbacks. Ball security was a major issue, as Smith threw a league-high 17 interceptions and accounted for the third-most turnover-worthy plays (23)", said Cameron.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As bad as Geno Smith has played this season, there is a world where the Raiders entertain trading away from that top pick or using it on a different position. I definitely don't think the Raiders should head into the regular season without having a player who can enter a quarterback competition with Smith for the starting role, but I also believe there are other players worthy of being the first overall pick.

Arvell Reese, for example, would give the Raiders a franchise linebacker they can pair with Maxx Crosby on the defensive line and help anchor their future on that side of the ball. Taking an offensive lineman first overall seems like mismanagement, but trading down with a team that'll give up a ton for Mendoza and using their first-rounder to select one sounds like a great idea.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have to approach the draft with nuance and an understanding of where they're at as a franchise. Mendoza or any other rookie isn't going to come in and change this team's fortune all at once. They have to be patient with their turnaround, and this may be a year where they make the most of their assets and take a risk for more success in the future.

