Raiders are Building Confidence as 2024 Season Approaches
The Las Vegas Raiders are building off the confidence they ended last season with.
Last season was a tale of two halves. The first half was difficult for the Raiders, but when they made the change at head coach, they went on to play better and with more confidence.
Now, the Raiders are confident and trusting the offseason work they have been putting in to make this team better in 2024. A big part of this has to do with Coach Antonio Pierce in bringing in coaches that relate to the players.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed the Raiders' confidence going into the new season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The whole mood on the team is not even the same at this time last year," Carpenter said. "Remember they had no idea Josh McDaniels was going to get fired. And they thought they were going to be pretty good. There is a subtle, just confidence there. When you ask those guys [Raider players] about the quarterback, they are going to be fine. ... They are genuinely excited about this ball club. To me -- this is my fifth year -- I have never seen them like this."
"It is brewing," Trezevant said. "Quickly, quietly, it is brewing. I think that this time around, they are confident in what their strengths are, they know what their weaknesses are. And I think the reason that you know the confidence is brewing is because the players fill, they are with a coaching staff that is going to play towards their strengths. This year, it is going to be their defense. I think that is what you are sensing is that these guys know, they might go to the podium and say X, Y and Z, I am sure they believe in their offense. But I know they truly believe in that defense, and that is where a lot of the confidence is coming from.
"There is excitement, and they know they have been putting in the work, too. When you work hard, that builds confidence because you have been practicing when everyone else was not necessarily practicing. Those guys were in the weight room this summer together. They have been doing it together for a while, so I think that is what you are sensing that is different than last year. More camaraderie, more of a togetherness. Last year brought these guys together through the ups and downs."
