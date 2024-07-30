Raiders' Cody Whitehair Has Been Vital in His Communicating of Luke Getsy's Offense
One of the Las Vegas Raiders' most important -- though, not talked about enough -- additions this offseason was that of offensive lineman Cody Whitehair.
While the former Pro Bowler brings years of starting experience to this Raiders offensive line room, his familiairity with Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense might just be the main advantage he gives his room.
Whitehair, who spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, spent the last two years in Getsy's offense during his reign as offensive coordinator in Chicago. So far in training camp, Whitehair has been helping teach the offense to the rest of the offensive line.
"His perspective, his opportunity to go through it for two years has been great," Getsy said at training camp on Monday. "And then, the other part of it is, we have some other really cool perspectives that go with it. And so, us being able to throw it off of Cody as well -- his leadership has been tremendous in that room. The guidance, the pulling along of the young guys. And then, being like the steady hand for the other vets. Cody's been outstanding."
Whitehair was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made a total of 118 starts in his 124 games with Chicago. He was named to the Pro Bowl in just his third season.
[Whitehair is] really important," said Raiders offensive line coach James Cregg when he addressed reporters last month. "He's been in this system for a while, he understands it. We're coaching it actually a little different way, a little different twist to it, and he's been really engaging and learning it. But he's an asset to the room as far as his knowledge, his work ethic. Really, really happy to have him here."
Whitehair and former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat were two huge free-agent signings for the Raiders' offensive line this season. It's yet to be determined if either of them will start, but no matter what roles they end up serving for the Silver and Black, their presence is detrimental to the depth of the room and the development of the younger pieces.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.