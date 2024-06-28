Whitehair's Familiarity in Getsy's System Could Earn Him Valuable Reps
The Las Vegas Raiders have several decisions to make on their offensive line going into the 2024-25 season.
New additions Jackson Powers-Johnson, Andrus Peat, Cody Whitehair and DJ Glaze are all capable of starting, but they join a unit that already has some locks at left tackle with Kolton Miller, center with Andre James and potentially guard with Dylan Parham, who was a full-time starter in his first two seasons. Add Thayer Munford Jr. to the mix as well.
While Whitehair was a great addition for the Raiders this offseason, he has been somewhat overlooked from the outside when it comes to dicussions on who should start on this Raiders offensive line.
Whether or not the former Pro Bowler is named a starter, he deserves to earn significant reps in his first year with the Silver and Black.
Whitehair has an advantage his teammates do not -- blocking in Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme. The veteran lineman played for Getsy during the coach's time as offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears over the past two seasons.
[Whitehair is] really important," said Raiders offensive line coach James Cregg when he addressed the media earlier this month. "He's been in this system for a while, he understands it. We're coaching it actually a little different way, a little different twist to it, and he's been really engaging and learning it. But he's an asset to the room as far as his knowledge, his work ethic. Really, really happy to have him here."
Whitehair played eight seasons in Chicago, having been drafted by the club in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
