Raiders' Crosby on Different Levels of Respect in AFC West Fanbases
Everyone loves a good rivalry in the NFL.
A week of hatred and vitriol toward the opposing team comes to life on a Sunday afternoon. After the game, however, there is love and respect for the athletes on the field.
However, it can be a different story for fanbases.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said Kansas City Chiefs fans are some of the smartest, most respectful fans he encounters. However, he said the same is not true for Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos fans.
Crosby said there are levels of respect each fanbase can have. He knows how important respect is as a professional, and he does his best to show that to his opponents.
Crosby praised his divisional opponents on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, but said some fanbases show him a little extra disdain.
“I show my respect to the Chargers, the players, all that,” Crosby said. “Derwin [James Jr.], that’s my dog, I got a lot of respect; Khalil Mack is a legend. Over in Denver, I know Garett Bolles, me and him have had our wars. I respect him; they have some guys, Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, great coaches; I’ll show that.”
Crosby said Chargers fans will take any opportunity to come after him on the field.
“There’s something about their fans, like Chargers fans; I don’t know if it’s because a few years ago we sent them home, or I’ve gotten after [Justin] Herbert], or what it is, but something about the Chargers fans, they come after me. They just wait for one thing to come after me. But I will say this: I understand it, and I do respect it, the rabidness, because they are relentless, and they will come after me at all costs. I weirdly respect that, in a way. I don’t know. I feel like of all the fans, those fanbases, they piss me the f— off. Not gonna lie.”
Crosby said rival fanbases that hate on him give him another chip on his shoulder.
Rivalries can be in good fun, so long as things do not cross over into personal disrespect.
