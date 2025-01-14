Raiders' Maxx Crosby Has Interesting Thoughts on MVP Race
The NFL MVP has been one of the most hotly contested races in recent years.
The top two candidates appear to be Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. They will face off this Sunday evening in the AFC Divisional Round.
Some players, like Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, have also had incredible seasons but may face uphill battles to win the award.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby weighed in with his thoughts on the award, saying Burrow had an excellent individual season, but the Bengals missing the playoffs all but closes the door for him.
Crosby spoke about the MVP race on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I feel like, just a pure individual season, I think Joe Burrow,” Crosby said. “But he didn’t make the playoffs, and you’re a quarterback. That’s going to weigh a lot. So, I don’t think he will win it.”
Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43), but the Bengals were 8-9 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season.
Crosby also gave credit to the incredible season Barkley had. Barkley led the league in rushing yards (2,005) and came 101 yards short of Eric Dickerson’s all-time single-season rushing record.
“You look at Saquon, it’s a quarterback award,” Crosby said on Barkley’s chances of winning MVP. “I think he should definitely be in the conversation; he was insane this year. Look what he did; he took the Eagles to another level.”
Crosby also acknowledged the Miami Dolphins’ struggles without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but said he should not win MVP.
As the award is likely to come down to Jackson and Allen, Crosby gave his thoughts.
“Everyone is saying Lamar,” he said. “Lamar is insane, bro. He’s had an incredible year. He’s got two MVPs. I just feel like how the league works. It happened with [NBA star] LeBron [James], it happens with a lot of great players. It’s like, ‘Alright, now who’s the next guy?’
Josh Allen was not expected to do what he did. People thought they were going to get worse; he had an incredible year. The Bills – the wins the Bills have had, they beat the Chiefs, they beat the Lions in Detroit. They’ve had some insane, incredibly impressive wins, and Josh Allen spearheaded the whole thing.
So, if you just look at it from a pure numbers perspective, you could say, ‘Yeah, Lamar for sure,’ but Josh Allen is incredible. He damn near could have won the last few years. So, my pick is Josh Allen at the end of the day.”
The MVP race has many deserving candidates, and the league will announce the winner on Thursday, Feb. 6.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
