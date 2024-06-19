Raiders DE Tyree Wilson and the Expectations That Come with Being Drafted High
The Las Vegas Raiders took a significant risk last season when they decided to draft defensive end Tyree Wilson in last year’s NFL Draft. The Raiders used the seventh overall draft pick to secure Wilson, who was undoubtedly talented but also far from a polished player when he entered the league.
While few players are as polished as teams would like them to be when they enter the league, Wilson was drafted with one of the highest picks available to a team that could have benefitted from the pick being used on another position. He was also drafted to a team with arguably the most passionate fanbase in the league, which brought an abnormal amount of scrutiny his way.
A player drafted as high as Wilson to a franchise as notable as the Raiders will naturally bring a fair and unfair amount of attention and criticism, as Wilson learned during his first season in Las Vegas. Wilson was put in an unjust situation, as he was initially expected to be brought along slowly, as the Raiders planned to lean on veterans Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. However, Jones' eventual absence would accelerate the Raiders’ need for Wilson and the team’s plans to bring him along slowly.
Speeding up Wilson’s recovery led to the rookie being thrown into the lineup before he was physically ready. Wilson spent most of the first half of last season using games to get in football shape while also having to learn the difference between playing in college and the NFL. Wilson’s slow development and high draft stock led to the rookie receiving harsh criticisms from those outside the organization.
Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard said Wilson heard the outside noise.
“You try to say, 'Hey, your mindset in a bubble when you walk in this building,' but they're young guys," Leonard said last week. "They know what's being said. I told him no different than I told Jaelan Phillips as a rookie, I said, 'It's not your fault. God made you this way, built you this way, and you were drafted seventh overall. The expectations come with it.'
“That's kind of what I'm - it's going on year 12 for me - you've got these hungry, chip-on-their shoulder players, Maxx Crosby, late-round draft pick. Our whole room is kind of filled up with, like I said, a lot of different personalities, but a lot of those chip-onthe-shoulder-type players. And then there's some guys that got to carry the burden of where you were drafted or the expectation. 94 [Christian Wilkins] is going to have to carry this year, and that's just part of the job of fighting through it. But his approach, his mentality is right on par with what you want."
