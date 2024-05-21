Raiders' Home Game Against the Pittsburgh Steelers Must go Differently Than Last Season
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most up-and-down seasons of any team in the National Football League last season.
A common theme for the Raiders last season was losing close games. While not all of their close losses were close games, there were multiple games the Raiders lost last season that they could have easily won with marginally better coaching and playing. The Raiders feel they have an improved coaching staff and an excellent roster to help in both areas.
After barely missing the playoffs and missing the playoffs primarily because of self-inflicted wounds, the Raiders’ improved roster and coaching staff could be the difference maker this upcoming season. Many games from last season come to mind when analyzing how close the Raiders were to the playoffs last season.
Other than their game against the Minnesota Vikings, there may not be a game that represented how close yet far away the Raiders were from the playoffs last season as their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, the Raiders walked into Allegiant Stadium for their first home game of the season, and it felt like an away game for them. It will likely be the same way this season, as the Steelers’ fanbase is one of the best-traveling fanbases in the league.
However, the Raiders will be better equipped to rise to the occasion than they were early last season when the two teams faced off. Last season, the Raiders lost a close matchup with the Steelers at home. They have the chance to make up for that loss this season. This time, they will have a competent head coach and offensive coordinator.
While the Raiders have revamped their roster, the Steelers will likely be favored heading into this season’s matchup. The Raiders will have the chance to steal a win against an AFC opponent, which, as last season showed, could be the difference between them making the playoffs and missing them. As the Raiders look to make Coach Antonio Pierce’s first entire season successful, they must find a way to win games they’re not favored to win, like their game against the Steelers.
