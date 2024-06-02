Las Vegas Raiders RB Alexander Mattison from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism under Antonio Pierce's leadership, and as they barrel towards training camp, OTA season is well underway.
Las Vegas Raiders new free agent running back Alexander Mattison spoke from NFL OTAs and we have it all for you.
For your convenience, you can watch the entire press conference below or read the full transcript, allowing you to engage with the content in the way that best suits you.
Running Back Alexander Mattison
Q: It's obviously a new team, new system, but when you were with the Vikings you played in that Shanahan offense pretty much your whole career. Luke Getsy has some of those influences. Has that helped you at all picking up on the offense? Mattison: "Yeah, a little bit. Definitely understanding the system, it's pretty much a mix of my first three years in the league. The [Klint and Gary] Kubiak's, [Kevin] Stefanski, and then mixing it up with Kevin O'Connell and Wes Phillips. It's a big mix of those, really just the terminology, getting familiar with that, labeling certain routes a different term than what I'm used to. But it's definitely helped to have familiarity with the system."
Q: From your history, what's the strengths of that offense and what can it bring to the table? Mattison: "That Y-zone is pretty hard to stop. Definitely as long as the O-line gets running, running backs we're on our tracks and stay true to our aiming points. It's one of those things that can terrorize a defense, so I'm excited about that part."
Q: How would you sum up what it is you bring to this offense? Mattison: "Downhill, fast and physical, that's my mindset. I just hope that I can be of value in pass protection, catching the ball out the backfield and definitely in the run game as well. So, yeah, I just like to try and be as versatile as I can, be a smart player and play downhill, fast, and physical."
Q: I know it's OTAs, but what have you seen from Zamir White? Mattison: "Ownership. Yeah, he's the guy that has been in a position similar to where I was over in Minnesota with Dalvin [Cook], and for him to have to step up and be in a different type of mindset is something that I've seen from him. Even just as a group, were able to come together and have goals as a group and just love on one another, teach each other, lending a helping hand to one another. And I'm excited for this running back room."
Q: What has the transition been like for you since coming from the Vikings to Las Vegas and being with this new team? Mattison: "First thing that comes to mind, hot. I love it though, I'm from California, so it's nice to be back on the West Coast, back in the heat. But definitely the energy, the energy is different here. Love being around guys like Maxx [Crosby], Christian [Wilkins], they bring a different type of mentality up front on that defensive side. We have a physical, young group of guys. The coaching staff, their energy is amazing, so I'm just extremely excited to be here."
Q: What was your first impression of Antonio Pierce when you first came in the building? Mattison: "It's funny because I went to college with his son, DeAndre Pierce. And so, he's the same guy that I met back in college, just now in a different position but the same guy through and through. Nothing but respect and love for him."
Q: You mentioned that you were in that same position as Zamir, where you were a complementary guy, and you were kind of thrust into being the starter. How difficult is that process? Mattison: "It's as difficult as you make it. But with the right guys, with the right group, with the right coach, it makes that process a lot easier. So, for us to be able to have a good group of backs, there's some young guys in the room but we're all relative to one another in that sense, and we help one another. If I have a question, Ameer's [Abdullah] there, Zamir's [White] there. If he has a question, I'm here. It's one of those things where we all help each other out in learning a new system and we're all in this together. And yeah, so far it's working out, and so far, we're taking those right steps in the right direction."
Q: Zamir said you ran some pretty sweet routes coming out of the backfield. How much do you think that can complement and help this offense pass catching out of the backfield? Mattison: "I think it's a big part of this offense. I mean, you see where coach Gesty’s been before, Aaron Jones and [David] Montgomery, those guys and the system that they were in when he was there. Catching out the backfield is a big part of this offense, so being able to do that. We’re all capable of doing in that in that room, so I just hope that I can be a part of that as well."
Q: How has the running back room and the quarterback room meshed so far? And what type of leadership qualities have you seen from Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell? Mattison: "We're getting that chemistry rolling, starting to get it rolling, and it's feeling good. Those off timing throws, of course running backs are going to be the check down that you look to when you're in a scramble, so being on the same page with those guys on where they want us at and understanding what their thought process is, that's kind of where we're at now and learning that. And those guys are extreme leaders, on and off the field, in the locker room, just chopping it up with those guys and having lunch with those guys, it's definitely one of those things you just understand where they're at mentally as far as leading this team and their goals as far as leading this team, and you can't do nothing but respect it and hop on the train."
Q: Mental Health Awareness Month IS wrapping up and I love your I AM GIFTED foundation. Can you talk a little bit about that and what you've been doing throughout this month that supports the Mental Health Awareness aspect? Mattison: "Yeah, my foundation, I AM GIFTED, started because I went through my own struggles with mental health in college where I didn't know if I wanted to keep playing ball or walk away from it. But through the grace of God and through some helping hands as far as some mentors, I was able to get through and see the light at the end of the dark tunnel. And so, that's what my message is, just trying to do the best that I can to dig deep, find my gift, use it, embrace it, and shed light in the world. Maybe I can be that light in somebody's dark time. So, a lot of things that we do with a mental health emphasis is the big goal of the I AM GIFTED foundation."
