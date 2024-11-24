Raiders Make More Big Rosters Moves Ahead of Week 12 Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders made roster moves on Saturday ahead of their matchup against a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders activated cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and running back Sincere McCormick.
The Raiders have struggled all season with injuries. Heading into Week 12 is no different.
Kelly was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Kelly came out of the University of Stanford. He did not make the final roster cuts in Baltimore in 2023 and has bounced around the league with the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers, and the Washington Commanders. He has appeared in eight games since coming into the league.
Kelly was signed to the Raiders practice squad in September.
Kelly is a native of Las Vegas. In his four seasons at the University of Stanford, Kelly totaled 148 tackles, 26 passes defended, one force fumble, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions. Kelly was named to the second-team All-Pac 12 during his time at Stanford.
Sincere McCormick is a product of the University of Texas San Antonio. McCormick was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2022. McCormick won back-to-back Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Awards in 2020 and 2021 while at the University of Texas San Antonio.
McCormick's playing time with the Silver and Black has come in preseason games. McCormick has shown what he can do in those games but has not made the final roster during his time in Las Vegas.
These moves come as the Raiders are expected to be without key starting players on both sides of the ball.
Raiders running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White will likely be out.
The Raiders are expected to roll with veteran Ameer Abdullah as their starter along with rookie Dylan Laube. McCormick could be in the mix as well.
On the defensive side, the Raiders will be without starting cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett. Jack Jones is questionable.
The Raiders coaching staff will have their hands full with the young guys playing on Sunday. But the Raiders coaching staff has shown all season that they have all their players ready to play.
