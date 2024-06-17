Raiders' Maxx Crosby Discusses Rising Podcast, 'The Rush'
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby's podcast, "The Rush" has taken off this year.
It's become a fun, informative form of entertainment for not only Raiders fans but fans of all different teams. Raider Nation has had the fortune of learning more and more about its players and coaches through the podcast, as Crosby often has members of the club on the show as guests.
Last week, Crosby discussed what he had originally intended for the podcast.
"You know, for us, the whole point of it was just to give back and give guys, not just Raiders
players, but people in general -- getting people to share their story and guys that have been through
real adversity, and I think it's been incredible," Crosby said. "I've done it purely out of desire, I've wanted to do it for years and years and I want to do it with the right people. So, I got my day one guys from Eastern Michigan. We all went to school together. We're all in each other's weddings, we're all best friends. So, it's been incredible. And we're going to keep doing our thing and having fun with it, it's been a hell of a time."
Some of Crosby's guests have included fellow defensive linemen, wide receiver Davante Adams, center Andre James, quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II and Coach Antonio Pierce.
"That was super fun," O'Connell said during OTAs earlier this month. "We shared some good memories on there because we played Maxx when I was in college, and they beat us, and that was a bad day. So, it was just a fun time to kind of go down memory lane a little bit."
Crosby's podcast has allowed fans to feel a closer connection to the face of the Raiders. While the All-Pro edge rusher gives them everything he has on Sundays, he takes the time off the field to talk about his life and what makes him who he is as a player and as a person.
"The Rush" with Maxx Crosby can be listened to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Podtail and can be watched on YouTube.
