Davante Adams’s Controversial Catch Had NFL Fans All Saying the Same Thing About Bills
At this point, what even is a catch?
After Saturday saw a 50-50 ball go in favor of the defense, with Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillan being awarded an interception after wrestling free a ball from Brandin Cooks during Denver’s AFC divisional round win, an eerily similar moment occurred during the Bears-Rams game on Sunday.
Officials determined that the receiver, Davante Adams, had secured possession of the ball and was down by contact before the ball was pried free. It seemed a reasonable call at surface level, but when comparing the play to what occurred on Saturday, things get a bit more complicated.
The decision to rule it a catch and state that Adams was down by contact re-opened the debate about the NFL’s catch rule. Some members of the football world acknowledged the pain of Bills fans, who are probably still feeling like they got a bit screwed over, while others said the plays were completely different.
This debate doesn’t seem likely to dissipate anytime soon, as a pair of controversial rulings in critical moments have sprung the definition of a catch back into the limelight for the NFL.
Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.Follow Karlras920