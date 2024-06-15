Raiders Mentally Preparing for the Start of Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon wrap up mandatory Organized Team Activities and turn their attention to training camp, which starts in July. After an eventful season last season and an offseason filled with the team putting in extra work in the weight room, the Raiders will have some time to get mentally prepared for what is sure to be a physically taxing training camp.
As the team enters its first season under Coach Antonio Pierce, the former linebacker recommended that his team take some time away from football to prepare for the season ahead.
Coach Pierce said he will take time away, and the players should do the same.
“I told them to decompress and remove themselves because we did a really good job with attendance this offseason,” Pierce said on Thursday. “Use the next two weeks just like I'm going to do. I'm going to unplug so you don't have WhatsApp; don't hit me up.”
While Pierce advises his team to get away, he warns them to be prepared to return and give total effort once training camp begins in July. The Raiders will have arguably one of the most demanding schedules in the National Football League this season. Pierce wants his team to take the next few weeks to prepare for what is ahead.
“I said, come that second week of July, you need to turn up the heat a little bit,” Pierce said. “Get that water, and that pot start to simmer. But I said one thing we can’t do is we can’t start over on the 23rd and 24th. We're not going backward. So, it is on you to come here, and the physical shape is on you to be ready mentally and emotionally."
Pierce stressed the importance of rest and recovery and the importance of players learning the ins and outs of the playbook. He believes that regardless of how high a player was drafted or how much money they make, preparation is vital to the team’s success.
“But more importantly, understanding the playbook because we're going forward with whoever can understand the playbook,” Pierce said. “It's not about draft pick, it's not about money, it’s not about status. We're going with the guys that put in the time and commitment to do what we want to do over the next six months.
“And that's just to do one thing and one thing only, and that is win, and I want winners. Winners never stop working. You can decompress, but I didn’t say you can stop working. So, we got to find a way of that, and I just told them when they come back, kick in the front door, and let's get this bad boy rolling.”
