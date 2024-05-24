Raiders Modify Maxx Crosby's Contract With Raise
The Las Vegas Raiders have made the effort to honor their best player.
According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders modified defensive end Maxx Crosby's contract, adding a $6-million raise for the 2024 season and a $1.2-million raise for the 2025 season.
"The Raiders wanted to reward their leader, culture setter, and one of the best players in the league with the intent of keeping him in Las Vegas for years to come," Schefter said. "No new years were added to Crosby’s deal, meaning the 26-year-old still has three years left on his current contract."
Crosby had originally signed a four-year, $94-million deal with Las Vegas in March 2022.
The star edge rusher has been the heart and soul of the Raiders over the last few seasons, reaching new heights year after year.
Crosby was finally named to an All-Pro team for his efforts last season, making second-team All-Pro and earning a trip to his third straight Pro Bowl. He was also named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.
The sixth-year Raider comes off his best season yet, having posted career-highs in sacks (14.5), tackles (90) and tackles for loss (23), which led the league for a second year in a row.
Crosby is constantly praised by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic and the effort he puts in day in and day out. Despite dealing with a knee injury for much of last season that even required surgery, Crosby managed to play in all 17 games for the Raiders, including their Christmas Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, for which he had originally been ruled doubtful.
The veteran defensive end's contract adjustment is well-earned. It's moves like this that the Raiders should make in order to assure their top players what they mean to the organization.
The Raiders drafted Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has since proven himself as one of the league's top players at his position, and if he keeps on his current trajectory, he could be considered the league's best edge rusher very soon.
