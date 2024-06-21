Raiders OL Coach James Cregg and the OL's Learning Curve
The Las Vegas Raiders will look like nearly a completely different offense from the offense they fielded at the start of last season. Although there are some pieces that will remain the same from last season, the Raiders will begin this upcoming season with many new faces at critical positions on the offensive roster and coaching staff.
Las Vegas has spent most of the offseason retooling an offense once considered the team’s best unit. It became evident early last season, especially after the second half of last season, that one of the highest-paid offenses in the league would need to be carried by its defense.
Last season, the Raiders’ offense was arguably the most significant factor in the team’s lack of success. The unit often struggled at the worst time, singlehandedly losing at least two or three games last season, which was enough to keep the Raiders out of the playoffs. The offense rarely started a game strong and did not have a game where the unit had a productive four quarters all season.
Coach Antonio Pierce, who helped the defense continue to ascend last season, made it a point to make as many changes to the team’s offensive personnel as possible this offseason.
Along with adding multiple new offensive linemen, the Raiders also have a new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. They have a new offensive line coach, James Cregg, and they will field an offensive line, replacing a starter and multiple depth pieces. All the moving parts for the Raiders can potentially cause issues, with the unit learning so many new things at such a fast pace.
However, Cregg said the offense is grasping everything the coaching staff is throwing their way so far.
"As far as their learning curve, like we're throwing a bunch of stuff at them, and I think like we talked about earlier, they're sharp, they understand it, they get it, and there's not really a lot of questions about the scheme and what we're doing,” Cregg said. “They're learning curve is very high here, and that's what I've been amazed with, how they're grasping it, and they're doing it, and there's not a lot of mistakes."
