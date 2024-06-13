Raiders OL Coach James Cregg 'Jumped' at the Chance to Return to the Raiders
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders added many new faces to the team, both on the roster and the coaching staff. One of the latest additions is a coach who had previously worked with the organization. After former offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo left the team earlier this offseason, the Raiders found his replacement in James Cregg, who accepted the offensive line coaching position.
Cregg has coached offensive lines for multiple teams around the league, including the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers, and most recently, the San Francisco 49ers. This is in addition to the many years he spent coaching offensive lines at the collegiate level.
Cregg said he first noticed the talent of the Raiders’ offensive line while coaching for the 49ers last season as the team prepared to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
"There's no doubt, and I was really excited [about rejoining the Raiders]," Cregg told reporters on Wednesday. "It was a funny story. I was obviously at San Francisco last year. We were playing in the Super Bowl here in Vegas. So I came to Vegas, I didn't know I was going to be staying in Vegas. I had no idea, but watching the game, going over the game plan and going over it with Chris Foerster, the line coach, and watching these guys.
“The Raiders game against Kansas City -- obviously, we were preparing for Kansas [City] - really stuck out to us. And I was watching those guys for two weeks just on tape, and I saw it. And then soon as I got a call from Luke Getsy to see if I'd be interested in taking this opportunity, I jumped at it because I watched what I saw on the tape. I saw Thayer Munford. I saw those kinds of guys like that. I saw Andre James. I saw all those guys. Kolton [Miller] was the missing piece in that game, but I know Kolton Miller. I've seen a ton of his film.”
It has been years since Cregg's first stint with the Raiders. Still, he was excited about the opportunity to rejoin the Raiders as the offensive line coach after spending the 2007 and 2008 seasons with the team while they were in Oakland.
"And so I jumped at the chance to be here and then back in a great organization,” Cregg said. “I didn't think twice about it. It's a great opportunity for me, and I'm excited as heck to work with these guys. It's going to be cool, man. I can't wait."
