Eagles’ Offense Booed Relentlessly by Home Crowd During Loss to 49ers
The defending Super Bowl champions have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs, and their fans aren’t happy about it.
On Sunday evening, the Eagles fell to the 49ers 23-19. It was a back-and-forth contest that featured three fourth-quarter lead changes. Despite how close it was, the home fans in Philadelphia were not pleased with the effort, particularly from the team’s offense.
Throughout the game, the Eagles’ offense was booed by its home fans when it failed to come through. Despite winning a Super Bowl last year, the team got no leeway from its supporters, who were vocal with their displeasure for all four quarters. They even booed when their team was leading by three points. It’s something that has happened on and off all season.
Observers on social media noticed.
The Eagles struggled on offense all day, which matched some of their struggles this season. Philadelphia only managed to gain 307 yards on 72 plays. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 20-of-35 passes for 168 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. His passer rating was a dismal 79.2, though he wasn’t helped by two key late drops by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
How bad was the team’s offense? The Eagles didn’t turn it over and only managed to score on four drives. They won the turnover battle 2-0 but couldn’t finish enough drives to put San Francisco away.
Philadelphia ranked 24th in total offense this season, averaging 311.2 yards per game. The team’s passing offense ranked 23rd at 194.3 yards per game, while the rushing offense was 18th with 116.9 yards per game. It’s worth noting that Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator from the team’s Super Bowl run last season, left to become the head coach of the Saints. Clearly, the Eagles took a major step back under new coordinator Kevin Patullo.
Everyone in Philadelphia will have a long offseason to ponder what could have been in 2025.