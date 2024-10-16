Raiders' Pierce on O'Connell's Week 6 Performance: 'Aidan Was Aidan'
The Las Vegas Raiders offense got off to a fast start for the second week in a row, even though they had a different quarterback.
After veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II struggled during the team’s first five games, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce switched to quarterback Aidan O’Connell, the team’s starting quarterback for the final nine games of last season.
In his first start of this season, O’Connell performed well early. On their first drive of the game, the Raiders marched down the field 70 yards in 10 plays, scoring a touchdown. It appeared the Raiders were on the right track until things got out of hand as the game continued.
Pierce believes O’Connell played well and that he gave the team a chance to win.
"I thought he got off to a fast start,” Pierce said. “Quick, got the ball out of his hands. We wanted to take some more shots down the field. That didn't happen. We only took one down the field. Wanted more.
“The interception at the end, third-and-18, he was trying to make a play, but just be smart still with the football. We don't want that to show up on the stat sheet. But I thought he stayed in the pocket, and he gave us a chance, and Aidan [O'Connell] was Aidan. Like, that's what we expected. Nothing more, nothing less."
Since quarterback Derek Carr's departure, the Raiders have had trouble finding continuity at the most critical position on the football field. The Silver and Black have had many starting quarterbacks since then, and none have panned out as expected.
Enter O’Connell, who has had an interesting perspective on the situation. Last year, O’Connell was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft after the Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garopolo to a significant contract. The veteran quarterback would be benched halfway through the season in favor of O’Connell, who would lead the team to a 5-4 record over the second half of last season.
This offseason, O’Connell lost the quarterback competition to Minshew. The veteran would start the first five games of this season before being benched in favor of O’Connell. Pierce’s comments allude to the obvious fact that while talented, O’Connell does not have enough talent to mask the other deficiencies the Raiders have on offense.
That is not O’Connell’s fault, nor is it Pierce’s.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE