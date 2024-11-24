Raiders Players To Look Out For In Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders will host their divisional rival, the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium today. The Raiders are having a disappointing season and each week they are closing in on a top-5 pick. Raider Nation has different opinions on whether the Raiders should tank or not.
Even some fans are rooting for the Raiders to lose.
Win or lose, the Raiders have players that Raider Nation will want to watch against the Broncos.
The Raiders will likely be without running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. The Raiders on the defensive side have already ruled out starting cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs. Jack Jones is also questionable.
The injuries keep stacking up for the Raiders. It allows the rookies or second-year players to get regular season reps. Some Raiders rookies have already shown they could play at the NFL level. Now, we will be watching the rest.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what players to watch for against the Broncos on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"If you are looking for something that you could watch for well you are still hoping for a loss, keep your eyes on Dylan Laube," said Carpenter. "The rookie running back out of New Hampshire. You may remember all training camp, he was getting a ton of press. A ton of it. He looked outstanding in camp. Got his first real chance to carry the rock earlier in the year and he fumbled. Now I have seen that break players before, but not him. I talked to him a lot for the last several weeks when he was not playing ... He has a chip on his shoulder but it is not angry at the coaches that he has not played as a running back. It is a chip on his shoulder to prove a lot right. He is dynamite in a small package. But that young man, I am looking forward to watching him this weekend. Great kid ... I like his fight. He is little but he will put his nose in the middle of anything. He is tough as nails. Dylan Laube is the epitome of the saying, that it does not matter about the size of the dog in the fight, it is the size of the fight in the dog. He is a rookie but there is some dog in there."
"If you are watching closely, even if you want the Raiders to lose, I think there is a lot of young players on this team that you could watch and enjoy and see how well they do."
