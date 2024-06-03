Raiders' Scangarello Back With the Team he Started NFL Coaching Career With
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello hadn't coached in Las Vegas prior to being hired this offseason, but he has been a Raider before.
In fact, Scangarello's first coaching stint in the NFL was with the Raiders, back when they were in Oakland. He served as the team's offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach during the 2009 season.
“I feel very fortunate to be back," Scangarello told reporters last week. "I mean, from top to bottom, I think the organization is in a great place. The facility they built here is as good as anyone in the league. The town, the city, living here; I've been in Vegas now for a little over a year actually, but just the people, you can feel the vibe, the community is always rallying around it, and I just feel like where we're at and where we're headed and the leadership and all that together, just the overall mentality of everyone involved. I think it's in a good spot and healthy spot and has a chance to be really special.”
Scangarello went back to coaching at the college ranks after his first stint with the Silver and Black but would return to the NFL to serve as offensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2015 season. After joining the coaching staff at Wagner for the 2016 college football season, he returned to the league to act as quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons.
Scangarello has had a number of stints both at the NFL and college levels since. He joined Las Vegas after taking a break last year, a brief pause in a coaching career that has lasted over a quarter of a century.
“I took last year off, recharged my batteries and it was a great experience," he said. "Honestly, I needed it, and yeah, I have a number of friends out here so I kind of enjoyed being out here. I'm a West Coast guy and it became my home. I experienced the Knights last year, it was phenomenal. And now it's our opportunity to do something similar.”
