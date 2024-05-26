Raiders to Face Bengals for First Time Since 2021-22 Postseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a number of opportunities to right their wrongs over the past few years this coming season.
One of those chances will be against the Cincinnati Bengals, whom they face in Week 9.
The last time these two teams met was in the Wild Card round of the 2021 playoffs when the Raiders ultimately fell short 26-19.
Las Vegas had put together an epic final stretch that 2021 season, winning its last four games to secure its first postseason berth since the 2016-17 season.
The Raiders went into that matchup with the Bengals riding that momentum, with full intentions of winning their first playoff game in nearly two decades.
Las Vegas was down by just a touchdown at halftime, having narrowed the gap to single-digits with a final-minute touchdown pass from former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to former Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones.
The second half was a battle of field goals, as each team scored two. Down by a touchdown with less than 2 minutes in regulation, Carr and the Raiders' offense marched 56 yards, all the way down to Cincinnati's 9-yard line.
Las Vegas' hopes of tying the contest and forcing overtime were erased in heartbreaking fashion, as Carr threw a game-sealing interception at the 2-yard line. The Raiders once again were unable to advance to the divisional round, and their Cinderella season came to an end.
The Bengals, on the other hand, went on to play in Super Bowl LVI, defeating Patrick Mahomes and the formidable Kansas City Chiefs with a walk-off field goal in overtime of the AFC title game.
This coming Week 9 matchup will be an opportunity for the Raiders to avenge that postseason loss. While they are a much different looking team than they were back then, veterans like defensive end Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller will likely have a chip on their shoulders, having been key pieces on that 2021 team.
The Raiders lead the all-time series 21-13. They also fell to Cincinnati in the regular season at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 and have not defeated the Bengals since 2019.
