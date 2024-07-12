Raiders WR Davante Adams Confirms He Played a Part in the Benching of QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most up-and-down seasons of any team in the National Football League last season. The primary reason the Raiders struggled so much last season was the team’s poor quarterback play. While the Raiders’ roster last season was flawed, they were still in the playoff hunt late in the season and could have backed their way into a playoff spot if they had a consistent signal caller.
The Raiders had three quarterbacks on the roster last season. While they eventually settled on rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, each of the team’s three quarterbacks struggled at one point or another. The Raiders lost multiple games last season, which could have been won with better quarterback play. The Raiders lost five games last season by seven points or less. They lost two of those games by three points.
The Raiders' turning point came after a 26-14 road loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. After weeks of lackluster play from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and lackluster coaching from Josh McDaniels, the Raiders decided to move on from both following an embarrassing loss in primetime.
Firing McDaniels was a decision that shocked many, as most believed Mark Davis would at least give McDaniels until the end of the season. Benching Garoppolo, though, was not nearly as surprising as Garoppolo’s could not push the ball down the field and routinely threw costly interceptions.
Garoppolo’s shortcomings were not all his fault, as others on the team struggled, including his starting running back, Josh Jacobs. However, Garoppolo’s failures impacted the team the most, as he played the most critical position on the field.
Garoppolo’s subpar play throughout the first half of the season began to cause issues inside the Raiders locker room, specifically All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who recently admitted he played a part in Garoppolo’s benching. Adams even confessed in the new Netflix documentary, "Receiver," that he would not still be with the Raiders if the team did not bench Garoppolo.
“Well, my opinion on that was I signed off on that,” Adams said. “And that’s just the reality of it. You know, I love Jimmy, and he’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a [chance down the] stretch and in order for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”
