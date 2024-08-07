Raiders' Young Core Continue to Break Out in Training Camp
On Tuesday's training camp practice for the Las Vegas Raiders, it was another day of the offense struggling.
Both quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II did not have a good day against this good Raiders defense. It was a good day for the offensive line, and on the defensive side of the ball there continue to be more standouts.
As the Raiders start to break down who will make the final 53-man roster, they are not making it easy for the coaches. They will have to decide how many running backs and wide receivers they are keeping. And how many defensive players they will keep at each position. This is a good problem to have. It shows that players are going all out and giving it there all in training camp.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about more players standing out on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I saw something today from Aidan O'Connell that I have not seen all offseason," Carpenter said. "I've seen him be more vocal but today was the first time twice, I saw him angry... They had a great play call, and one of the players was lined up wrong. ... There was another where a receiver was suppose to run a route and he ran the wrong route and Aidan got on him.
" ... Jack Jones is playing as good as Maxx and as good has Jakobi Meyers. Aidan throws the ball, and Jack controrted, shifted, turned, and some how going against gravity. I was just stunned. It may have been one of the beautiful catches I ever seen of a football by a receiver or defensive back. Jack Jones is special now folks. He is playing so well, and Jakorian Bennett is playing so well and Dcam (Decamerion Richardson) that we are almost overlooking Nate Hobbs, who is playing like a freak of nature.
" ... Nesta Jade Silvera was a force. There were several plays I think three or four plays where he was a force out there. I was so good to see this young pup. You know Bryron's coming. It was really good seeing Nesta Jade Silvera play today. He played with confidence. He played with motor. I am going to ask AP about him tomorrow. It was good to see he finally clicked. It was very good seeing him succeed. ... He earned it."
