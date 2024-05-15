REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders' Quarterbacks Unit Ranked Worst in the League
The Las Vegas Raiders enter next season with questions surrounding their quarterback situation after they added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the roster. Most believed the Raiders would enter next season with a new quarterback, which they will.
Still, most thought the Raiders would add to their quarterbacks unit at some point during this offseason, in addition to adding Minshew. Some thought the Raiders would use the No. 13 overall pick on a quarterback. However, a record number of quarterbacks were taken with the first 12 draft picks before the Raiders were on the clock.
John Kosko of Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders have the worst quarterback unit of any team in the league. While the Raiders are confident in Aidan O’Connell and Minshew, those on the outside looking in share a much different opinion.
“Unfortunately for the Raiders, they live in a division dominated by two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL,” Kosko said. “While the division rival Denver Broncos were in contention for this spot, Las Vegas did very little to improve the room for the 2024 season. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell will compete for the starting job, which doesn't spark much excitement for a fanbase that has yet to see a legit contender in Vegas.”
As Kosko mentioned, the AFC West still consists of star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Now, even the Broncos have a solid quarterback of their own in Bo Nix, who was taken in this year's draft just before Las Vegas was up to pick in the first round.
While Raiders coach Pierce and the rest of the club fully believe in O’Connell winning the deal, the job would be won by O’Connell, not veteran quarterback Minshew. As the regular season draws closer, the Raiders have a question mark at arguably the most critical position on the roster -- under previous regimes, that would be worrisome. Under new General Manager Tom Telesco and Pierce, however, the Raiders now have the players and the coaches to handle most things that will come their way this upcoming season.
