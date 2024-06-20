REPORT: Raiders' Running Back Room Laughably Disrespected
The Las Vegas Raiders are yet again flying way under the radar with one of their position groups.
In a recent article, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked the Raiders' running back unit No. 31 in the league, finishing ahead of only the Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders did lose one of their top offense weapons in running back Josh Jacobs when he left for the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but it seems people have forgotten just how well they managed without him in the final four games of the season.
Las Vegas went 3-1 in that stretch, defeating all three of its AFC West rivals, including the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Not to mention, they walloped the Los Angeles Chargers with a franchise-record 63 points.
The Raiders did all of this without the then-reigning rushing champion of the league.
Raiders running back Zamir White exploded for a career-best 145 rushing yards in that upset over Kansas City, a game that served as just his second career start.
A couple weeks later, he concluded his 2023 campaign with another 100-plus-yard rushing outing in Las Vegas' win over the Denver Broncos.
It's fair to say the Raiders are not desperately hopeless at the running back position going into this coming season.
The Silver and Black also added former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, a key veteran in the running back room who has starting experience of his own.
From there, you have veteran Ameer Abdullah, a solid special teams weapon, and rookie Dylan Laube, another special teams threat, and two up-and-comers in Brittain Brown and Sincere McCormick.
Is it a top-10 unit? Maybe not. But it certainly does not deserve to be considered the second-to-worst in the league.
Here was what Sikkema had to say about the Raiders' running back group:
"It felt like the Raiders were left high and dry after watching Josh Jacobs sign elsewhere. Their backfield state is now some combination of Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and rookie Dylan Laube.
"White earned a 70.6 PFF rushing grade last season, while Mattison recorded a 68.4 figure."
