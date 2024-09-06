REPORT: Raiders Should Sign RB, Draft QB in 2025 Offseason
Football is finally here.
The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in their first tilt of the season.
While Raider Nation is excited for Antonio Pierce’s debut as the full-time head coach, the Raiders’ roster does not enter the season without question.
The Raiders are banking on running back Zamir White to replace his production from the end of last season throughout 2024. They also held a quarterback competition between Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell, which neither won very convincingly.
Because of these roster concerns, one NFL analyst suggests the Raiders should address both positions next offseason. It may be early to think about next season, but the team’s long-term success should always be top of mind.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests the Raiders sign Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and select Georgia quarterback Carson Beck in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Harris, Ballentine wrote:
“The Raiders are hoping that Zamir White is going to take the RB1 job and run with it (pun intended). It's a reasonable expectation of a third-year running back who was alright as the team's second back last season. They also signed Alexander Mattison to shoulder some of that burden.
"But there's also a chance that the duo just doesn't give the Raiders what they need to be the kind of offense Luke Getsy wants to build. They could need an upgrade and Najee Harris will be a talented back that is likely to be available. The Steelers will likely have to decide between him and Jaylen Warren as both are set to be free agents.”
On Beck, Ballentine wrote:
“The preseason quarterback battle between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell probably highlighted the need to find a new quarterback next season. Minshew is going to start the season and the duo has all year to prove that statement wrong, but if they don't Carson Beck will be one of the top names on their board.
"The 6'4", 220-pound quarterback has the ideal NFL quarterback build and the arm strength to go with it. He doesn't have to show a lot of off-platform throws or playmaking under duress. Much like C.J. Stroud coming out of Ohio State, he'll have to take advantage of the few opportunities to do that behind a dominant offensive line.”
Harris will enter free agency after what will be four seasons in Pittsburgh. He has posted 3,269 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has rushed for 156 yards and has posted 85 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in three games against the Raiders.
Beck is expected to be among the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class. He has thrown for 4,705 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his Bulldog career.
Beck was a major part of the Bulldogs’ offensive turnaround in 2023. His excellent accuracy and anticipatory throwing could spark the Raiders’ offense.
At this point in the year, the Raiders will not be focused on the offseason. The regular season has not even begun for the Silver and Black.
However, quarterback was a major concern for the Raiders last offseason, and many mocks projected them to take one in the previous draft cycle.
It could be something they consider throughout the season if Minshew and O’Connell do not perform well.
The Raiders are focused on playing the best football possible when the season begins this Sunday.
If they feel they need to make a roster upgrade, one NFL analyst believes those upgrades could be available after the season.
