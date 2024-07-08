REPORT: The Shocking Cost to Attend a Raiders Game at Allegiant Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best stadiums and game-day environments of any team in the National Football League. Allegiant Stadium is a beautiful indoor stadium that is perfect for the Las Vegas skyline, the surrounding communities, and fans visiting from other areas of the country. These things give the Raiders one of the best game-day experiences in the league.
However, anyone who has stepped foot inside of Allegiant Stadium for a home Raiders game knows the cost of such a great game day experience is far from cheap. You get what you pay for, especially in Las Vegas. Between the price of the tickets, the parking costs, beer, and other game-day festivities, the overall price to attend a home Raiders game matches the highly-touted game-day experience.
NFL analyst Tyler Webb notes that, according to TickPick, the Raiders led the entire NFL in average ticket price last season. The average ticket to a Raiders game was an eye-popping $433. It is hard to fathom paying that much for a game day experience, but that was the cost per ticket, without anything else included.
The Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles were the only two teams with an average ticket price of over $400 last season. The Eagles, however, were coming off of a Super Bowl appearance the season prior. The Raiders were not, yet the average ticket cost for the Raiders was over $230 over the league average.
Along with the most expensive game ticket in the league, the Raiders also had the most expensive parking price. The average cost of parking at a Raiders home game last season was $100. The San Francisco 49ers were a close second, $10 less than the Raiders. Both team’s parking was $60 over the league average.
Luckily for fans, the Raiders did not lead the league in the cost of beer, as they instead had the fourth-highest cost of beer in the league, which may help fans drink away their spending woes. According to VinePair, the Raiders’ price of $12 was still one of the most expensive in the league. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams charged more.
