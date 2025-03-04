Will One of the Raiders' Best Players Be Going Elsewhere?
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately needed help at the middle linebacker position two seasons ago when linebacker Robert Spillane joined the team after multiple seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran displayed durability the Raiders lacked at linebacker.
The Raiders needed a middle linebacker and Spillane needed a team to give him a legitimate chance to prove he could be an every-down linebacker in the National Football League. It was a perfect marriage that saw both sides accomplish the goals they each set initially.
Spillane repaid the Raiders handsomely, finishing 10th in total tackles two seasons ago and third in total tackles this past season, solidifiying himself as one of the best linebackers in the league. He also solidified himself as one of the top free agents available this summer.
The veteran linebacker's production over the past two seasons will make him a target for many teams in free agency this offseason, making it difficult for the Raiders to retain him at a reasonable price. Spillane has earned the right to demand top dollar among linebackers.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently released a list of moves one team should make in free agency. He believes the Raiders could lose veteran linebacker Robert Spillane after he posted two consecutive productive seasons in Las Vegas.
“The Rams don’t spend money on off-ball linebackers, period. But they also didn’t use first-round draft picks. A new strategy worked very well for them in last year’s draft, so how about a new strategy when it comes to off-ball linebackers as well? Spillane is a somewhat unknown, very underrated linebacker who can play both the run and the pass,” Schatz said.
Spillane played in at least 97% of the Raiders' defensive plays each of the last two seasons. Schatz noted that Spillane has been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders and in the National Football League. Spillane would be a significant loss for Las Vegas.
“Last season, Spillane was involved in 98.2% of Las Vegas’ defensive plays, third in the NFL behind Budda Baker and Zaire Franklin. Spillane was sixth in the NFL with 29 defeats, a stat that counts big plays, including turnovers, and was also one of the top linebackers in my coverage DVOA metric," Schatz said.
