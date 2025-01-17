Why the Raiders Must Pay Whatever It Takes to Keep LB Spillane
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will again be filled with what quarterback they should add to their roster heading into next season. After multiple seasons of subpar quarterback play, the Raiders undoubtedly need to find a quarterback to add to the mix.
However, as free agency is nearing, the Raiders have decisions to make at quarterback on both sides of the ball. They have one of the best middle linebackers in the National Football League, who is set to enter free agency this offseason.
Raiders middle linebacker Robert Spillane signed with the team two offseasons ago, aiming to prove he could be an every-down linebacker in the NFL. Although Spillane had gradually proven he belonged in the league while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they could not give him a legitimate opportunity to do so.
While with the Steelers, Spillane showed the ability to play a large number of snaps. He proved to be one of the most dependable players on the Steelers but needed a shot to prove he could be the leader of the defense.
The Raiders provided that, and he paid them back handsomely. Not only did Spillane perform well, but he did so each of his two seasons with the team, not just in a contract season.
In his first season with the Raiders, he played over 97 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the second-highest snap percentage of any player on the defense. He finished 10th in the league in tackles.
This season, Spillane played in over 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the second-highest percentage of any player on the entire team. He finished third in the league in tackles.
With over $100 million to spend in free agency, the Raiders must remember middle linebackers that rank in the top 10 do not grow on trees.
It is rare that a deal between a player and a team works out so well for both sides, but that is the case with Spillane. Both sides got what they aimed for out of the agreement.
Now comes the hard part.
Not only did Spillane perform well, but he also proved to be one of the best in the league at one of the most critical positions on the field. As a free agent, he has every right to expect to be paid like one of the top linebackers in the NFL.
He has proven that is what he is.
The Raiders have over $100 million to spend in free agency this offseason, and the salary cap is expected to go up again this season and likely continue to do so over the next few years.
When considering whether or not to pay Spillane top dollar, the Raiders must remember that the money can be made up, but Spillane's presence on the field cannot.
The Raiders must pay whatever it takes, within reason, of course, to keep Robert Spillane.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.