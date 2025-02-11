Sensible Free Agents Raiders Could Land
The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning to search for free agents as they look to improve their roster.
The Raiders and new general manager John Spytek have lots of money to spend if they please, sitting on over $92 million, the second-most in the league, according to OverTheCap.com.
Las Vegas only won four games last season and eight the year before, missing the playoffs each season. Ownership is growing impatient with the lack of winning, so they hired two winners in Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll to turn things around.
The Raiders could be active in free agency. However, that does not mean they will spend like crazy. They could opt to sign quality pieces that fit the culture Carroll is trying to build.
Who could those players be? Let’s look at three sensible free-agent options for the Silver and Black.
Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) - The Raiders are on the verge of potentially losing John Jenkins and Adam Butler on their interior defensive line. If that becomes the case, a player like Hill could make sense.
The 29-year-old posted totaled 56 tackles, seven for loss, nine quarterback hits, four passes defended, and three sacks. He is a quality run-stopper with some pass-rush juice.
Hill likely won’t command a major contract in free agency, making him a reasonable option for the Raiders. He could be a force next to Christian Wilkins on a short-term deal.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills) - After bouncing around the league in his first few years in the NFL, Douglas has settled in nicely and has become one of the most underrated corners in the league.
Douglas posted 58 tackles, five for loss, five passes defended, and a forced fumble for the Bills in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, he did not allow a touchdown in coverage over the final seven weeks of the season.
The Raiders could add experienced depth at corner by signing a quality player like Douglas, who they can trust in coverage.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (Cleveland Browns) - The Raiders need help on the perimeter, and a player like Moore can help them with that due to his explosive abilities.
Moore caught a career-high 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown in 2024 in a rough Browns offense. He had a career-high in receiving yards in 2023 with 640.
Moore has not had the breakout many have expected him to in his career yet, but in the right system, he could break out as a depth receiver. Could that happen in Las Vegas?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.