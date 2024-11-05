Should Raiders Consider a Trade to Acquire Assets?
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers joined the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. While in New England, Meyers led the Patriots in receiving three consecutive years before leaving in free agency.
Through seven games this season, Meyers has 39 catches for 430 yards. Technically, he is on pace to have career-highs in those statistical categories. In his season and a half in Las Vegas, Meyers has shown why the Raiders paid him a fair but firm price in the offseason.
The Raiders signed Meyers to a three-year deal last offseason for the money he wanted from New England but then-coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office did not want to give him. Since joining the Raiders, he has proven that his belief in himself and his value was legitimate.
Sean T. McGuire of the New England Sports Network believes the Patriots could potentially be in the market for Meyers’ services in a move that would reunite Meyers with the Patriots. It would be a little different for Meyers, who would arguably have a better quarterback than he did the last time he was with the Patriots.
"A reunion with Meyers surely would be something Patriots fans could get behind," McGuire said. "Bill Belichick’s Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster instead of Meyers before the 2023 campaign, and it aged terribly.
“Smith-Schuster was cut this offseason while Meyers has had success in Las Vegas. Meyers’ contract is set to expire after 2025 and the 2-7 Raiders already traded Davante Adams."
The Raiders and the Patriots consider the trade for more than one reason. After trading Adams a few weeks ago and losing their previous five games in a row, it is time for the Raiders to start to tear down the roster that Josh Mcdaniels had a primary part of constructing.
Las Vegas can begin the process of planning for their future, as this season is a lost one. As Tom Telesco begins planning for what is on the horizon, he should consider any and every avenue to make improve the Raiders.
