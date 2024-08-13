The Importance of having Both Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole on the Raiders
With the quarterback competition still going on for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is virtal that both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II show that they could protect the football.
The Raiders, as a coaching staff, have emphasized all offseason long that the quarterback needs to limit the turnovers, both fumbles and interceptions. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has mentioned that the quarterback who shows they can protect the ball will have the best shot to be the team's starting quarterback.
The Raiders want the quarterbacks to protect the ball, to prevent the defense from being in tough situations that happen when an offense turns the down over. The key has been live-to-see-another-down play.
Even if a drive doesn't go their way, though, the Raiders have two very valuable specialists who can always give them a fighting chance -- kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole, arguably the best punter in the league.
Carlson is also one of the best in the NFL at his position. These two special teams players are very important to the Raiders. Just when you think a team will be in good field position after a punt, there goes Cole punting a high and long ball that ends up on the opposite side of the field. Or when you need a clutch and important 3 points, Carlson often delivers.
"I have been talking for a long time, these are the best two at their position," said our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after Saturday's preseason game. "They were phenomenal. ... There was a couple of things that stood out to me about Daniel and AJ is, watching when AJ Cole gets up to punt, the entire team watches. Now, I've been doing this a long time. ... I've never seen that before. When a punter gets up to punt and everyone stands up and watches. That is a pretty big deal. ... I think that is special."
Carlson and Cole's impact on this team, both on and off the field, is well respected. It is going to be interesting to see what new techniques and tricks Carlson has up his sleeve with the new NFL kickoff rules.
