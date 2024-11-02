The Raiders Have the Answer to Stopping Bengals
The Las Vegas Raiders will head to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the Bengals. The last time the Raiders traveled to Cincinnati was in the 2021 AFC Wild Card round. The Bengals eliminated the Raiders that season.
For this Raiders defense, the challenge will be stopping Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow from getting the ball to his two main weapons, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The Bengals have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but so do the Raiders when it comes to defense. Raiders cornerbacks have been playing good football. For Burrow, it is not just going to be catch and throw against this Raiders secondary.
"We got to prepare. We need to focus and stay locked in," said Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett. "They are probably one of the most skilled groups we are facing this year. So, definitely explosive, fast, and strong receivers but you know the coach is keeping up a good plan. You just got to go out there and do it.
This Raiders secondary has great communication, which will be key in stopping the Bengals passing attack.
"Honestly, just keep the main thing, the main thing. I am not going to say too much about it. We got a job to do. So, we all know what the job is. Go out there, do what we do, and strap up. That is our job."
Despite the way this season has gone for the Raiders, the defense has stayed together and keeps playing well.
"It is just a testament to AP coaching ability. We are just focusing on 1-0 each week. I am not too much worried about the pass. Like I said before, we still have a job to do. We cannot keep dwelling ... We have to focus on what we control now. Practicing hard. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then so it can make Sunday easy."
Bennett has shown much improvement on the field this season.
"I know the work I put in. I am not surprised by what I am doing. Like my teammates are not. I am just trying to do my part you know, so I can help add some wins. Go out there and attack."
