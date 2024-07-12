What Being a Raider Means to Star WR Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams loves being a Raider. Plain and simple.
He's made it clear from the day he walked into the facility and continues to do so going into Year 3 with the Silver and Black.
As Raider Nation knows, Adams grew up a Raiders fan. The California native rooted for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders long before he donned the shield.
For Adams, being a Raider means everything, not just for him, but for his family as well.
"I grew up [in] East Palo Alto California in a three-bedroom house with eight people living in it," Adams said during his appearance on "All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson" this week. "I had a couch to my name in there, and that's what I slept on. ... Right when I looked over my couch, A.K.A. my bed, I looked up over, and you see nothing but Raiders memorabilia like before I even knew who any of these people were. So, to be able to be on the team and put that uniform on and see my family show up to the game, and they got a whole new reason to be proud. And then ... my grandma not being able to see me play in Green Bay, in my home stadium, and then to be able to come to four or five games a year now, if she's able, that's the type of stuff that means a lot to me is having those type of moments. So, yeah, it's a blessing, for sure."
Adams was traded to Las Vegas after spending eight years with the Green Bay Packers, where he grew into one of the top wideouts in the game, arguably the best. He was named to five Pro Bowls and two Associated Press All-Pro First Teams with the Packers.
It seems like just yesterday that trade occurred, but now Adams is already gearing up for his third training camp with the Silver and Black. So far, Adams has posted 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns on 203 receptions while having played in every game for the Raiders over the past two seasons.
