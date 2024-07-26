What Raiders Superstar Maxx Crosby is Looking to Improve On
Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby has improved exponentially every single year. Just when you think he cou;dn't get any better, he proves you wrong.
As he comes off his best season yet, a year in which he made his first All-Pro team and was named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, it's easy for fans to question if Crosby has hit his peak.
If you know the competitor Crosby is, you know he's never going to think that's the case.
Crosby discussed what areas he can improve in at Raiders training camp on Wednesday.
"It's everything across the board," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "There's always room for improvement, from the run game to the pass game, to the mental side of it to the physical side, there's always room for improvement. From hand placement to pass rush to speed-to-power, things like that. So, for me, my whole motto for this offseason was 'refine and elevate.' So, refining everything I do across the board from workouts, meal prep, pass rush, run game, and find another way to elevate. And that's what I've been doing since Jan. 22.
"So, we started earlier training this year, we took less time off, meal prep was even more dialed in. Every day, it's finding that one percent of the one percent. And that's what it is for me; I want to be -- like I've said a million times -- I want to be the best in the world at what I do and win football games. And that's all that matters."
Crosby has as strong of a work ethic as anyone in the league, constantly striving to be the best there is.
To be the best, you can never be satisfied. As great as Crosby already is, he's going to bring it every day like he's looking to make a roster spot. That's why he continues to get better each year.
So, don't be surprised if Crosby does take yet another leap this season. Especially with Christian Wilkins now alongside him, as the star defensive tackle should draw attention that would normally all be centered around Crosby.
