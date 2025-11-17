Did Tom Brady Tip His Hand on the Next Raiders QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking for their quarterback of the future. The Raiders thought they were getting something this season with veteran quarterback Geno Smith after signing him this offseason and trading a pick to get him.
The Raiders also gave Smith an extension, and he has not been the quarterback that this team thought they were getting when they brought him in before the season. It has been a challenge for Smith and the Raiders' offense all season.
This season has not gone the way the Raiders expected it to, with all the moves they made to bring in a competitive team. The Raiders have struggled for most of the season, and they still have a lot to do before they can say they are taking the right steps to move forward in the right direction. A lot has gone on this season, and the offense is a major concern with Smith and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly not finding a rhythm all season.
That leaves the Raiders still searching for a quarterback, and they could be looking for one in the next NFL Draft. One thing we do know is that the Raiders have to have a better plan at the quarterback position for the future. The Raiders could bring back Smith next season, but they have to have a quarterback learning behind him, and he could sit and get a grasp of the game at the NFL level.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady just gave his opinion about one college quarterback who is receiving high praise. That quarterback is CJ Carr from Notre Dame. When the greatest quarterback in NFL history is giving a quarterback high praise, you listen. Brady knows the game the best at the position and could see a good, talented quarterback.
"CJ Carr looks like the best quarterback I have seen at the college level since Joe [Burrow] was at LSU. He knows the game, and he can make every throw necessary," said Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
If Brady and the Raiders want to go after Carr, they are going to have to wait another year to potentially get the Notre Dame quarterback. Carr is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. That means the Raiders will have to play another season with a quarterback who is not a rookie. Smith could remain with the Raiders, but he will have to see how the rest of the season goes and what decision the Raiders make this offseason.
