What the Raiders Need Brady, Spytek Do Differently This Offseason

Once a head coach is decided upon, the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason should be centered around one thing.

Spend, but Choose Wisely, Focus on OL

Las Vegas entered last offseason with money to spend, but brought in primarily players looking to bounce back from subpar tenures elsewhere. Many of those players had serviceable seasons, but Las Vegas can no longer afford serviceable players and 3-14 seasons.

The Raiders should choose wisely, but they have to go for it in free agency this offseason. Tom Brady and the Raiders' General Manager John Spytek cannot simply sign serviceable players at affordable prices. They must find the right players and be willing to pay for it.

Brady and Spytek must find the head coach of their choosing, then give that coach better players than those currently on the roster. Las Vegas must gut the roster and use free agency thoroughly. A productive free agency period could do wonders for the Raiders. Las Vegas has to figure it out.

Specifically, the Raiders should use most of their open cap space this offseason to fix their offensive line. Las Vegas is only one to two linemen away from fixing their starting unit. They can use free agency to find top-tier, experienced starting offensive linemen and late draft picks to fill depth.

There have not been many positives for the Raiders over the last few seasons. Still, the Raiders do have several things working in their favor moving forward. This includes the No. 1 draft pick and some of the league's best young talent on offense in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

Following Pete Carroll's firing last week, Spytek explained the team's mentality as they enter the early stages of what is an immensely important offseason for Las Vegas. After taking a step back this season, Spytek and the Raiders must make progress this offseason and next season.

"I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now," Spytek said.

Las Vegas is only a few right moves away from making substantial improvement. It is hard to imagine the Raiders having a productive offseason and it not translating to the field next season. Yet, as the Raiders know all too well, that is easier said than done. Use the money to fix the offensive line.

