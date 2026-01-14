Potential Raiders QB Target Returns to School

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their next franchise quarterback. They have their best shot at that this upcoming April in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders hold the first overall pick in the draft, and that is their prime position to find their next quarterback to lead this franchise for many years to come.

The quarterback search for the Raiders will be led by Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek.

A major development came out on Wednesday that will affect the Raiders as they are looking for their next franchise quarterback.

One of their top prospect, Dante Moore out of the University of Oregon, announced that he will be returning to Oregon for another season in college football. That is major because he was seen by some as the first overall pick for the Raiders in this draft. Now, the Raiders will mark him off the quarterback list and move forward with the other prospects.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dante Moore Speaks on Decision

"Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has decided to return to school for the 2026 season, he told ESPN SportsCenter, forgoing a chance to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’ll project near the top of a loaded quarterback class for 2027," said College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel on X/Twitter.

"First things first, I want to give glory to God for bringing me on this platform, in whom I am, and the blessing he has given me," said Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on SportsCenter. "Yes, this past year is a year that I will remember for the rest of my life. Just my teammates, the adversity we went through, and just being a kid and playing. Of course, the year did not end the way we wanted it to end, and we have to give credit to Indiana."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But with this decision, mainly all my life and being as prepared as I can, for any situation I go into, and when it comes to me and making my decision, I want to feel most prepared, and you know what is best for my situation, especially as a quarterback."

"With my decision, it has been tough. I prayed about it and talked to many people about it. My mentors and people whom I look up to. With that being said, of course, I will be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks, reach our goal, and be National Champions."

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

