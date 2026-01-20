Raiders' HC Options Growing and Dwindling at the Same Time

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for a head coach has entered its third week. Las Vegas has wisely taken its time sorting through the many candidates available, even though many are not household names. The Raiders' list of candidates has reached double digits, with names continuing to be added.

Raiders' Options Narrowing and Growing

The Raiders will soon zero in and select their next head coach, as they have completed their coaching search before the end of January each of the past three offseasons. Las Vegas has interviewed or requested to interview more than 10 candidates. The search still seems open.

On Monday, the Raiders interviewed former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel. They also added San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak to their list of candidates. Las Vegas ' list of candidates could grow again with Sean McDermott's recent firing from the Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hangs his head during the second half as his team trails the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Coaching Dominoes Starting to Fall

As the Raiders continue adding coaching candidates, a few of the head coaching dominoes around the league have begun to fall. The New York Giants hired John Harbaugh. The Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski, and the Miami Dolphins hired former Green Bay Packers assistant Jeff Hafley.

Las Vegas' front office reportedly met with several head coaching candidates during a trip to South Florida to watch presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza play in the National Championship. Head coach and quarterback are the two most critical positions. The Raiders have one figured out.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza proved he had the goods, leading Indiana to a championship with several impressive plays. The Raiders' first pick is easy, assuming no team makes them an incredible offer. Now, Las Vegas' front office must decide upon a coach, as there are only so many qualified options.

At the moment, it is anyone's guess who the Raiders will hire, but other teams around the league are beginning to snatch up the best options. Those options will quickly begin building out their respective coaching staffs, as the Raiders' new head coach will have to do.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders must not rush, but they cannot wait too long either. Las Vegas has a lot of work to get done and could be hiring a first-time head coach. Time is of the essence. It will be up to Spytek and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady to put the right pieces together.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"I would just say that everything was evaluated as the season went, and over the last couple days, and I talked to him almost every day, and we have a great relationship. He trusts me, we tell each other the truth. And we just had a lot of conversations about it. Ultimately, we made a decision that this was in the best interest of the Raiders,” Spytek said.

“We have a massive opportunity in front of us this offseason to set this organization, this franchise, on a course for success and provide the results that Raider Nation and the Las Vegas community deserves and expects. We intend to attack it full on. The work has already begun."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

