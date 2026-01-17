Raiders Add Former AFC HC to Coaching Search

The Las Vegas Raiders know what they want in their next head coach, and they are going after it. The Raiders hope this offseason is a franchise-altering one, starting with the selection of their next head coach. The Raiders have swung and missed three offseasons in a row. They must get this one right.

As the Raiders' search for a head coach enters the third week, Las Vegas has added a well-respected, offensive-minded former head coach to the mix. He may be just what the Raiders need moving forward in an offensive-driven league.

Raiders Welcome New Coaching Candidate

The Raiders have already had interviews confirmed with several up-and-coming coordinators and coaches around the league. However, Las Vegas ' vacant head coaching position is unlike any other in the National Football League; they must take their time and get it right. They have added a new name.

NFL Insider Las Vegas Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel will interview with the Raiders next week. He would be arguably the most qualified candidate for the job out of the coaches Las Vegas is confirmed to have interviewed so far.

"Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Raiders on Monday in Miami for their head coaching job, per sources.



A fascinating candidate for Las Vegas, which owns the No. 1 pick — and, potentially, the right to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza," Pelissero said.

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll quickly after the end of a dismal 3-14 season. Carroll was the latest coaching casualty the Raiders have had over the past few years. Las Vegas is set to hire their fourth head coach in as many seasons, a testament to how poorly things have gone lately.

Las Vegas' front office seems to be taking a cautious approach to the search that will be led by minority owner Tom Brady and Raiders General Manager John Spytek. After Carroll's firing, Spytek elaborated on how he, Brady, and the Raiders' front office will approach the search.

“We're just going to go open-minded. The work has begun upstairs. We're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire,” Spytek said.

“And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

