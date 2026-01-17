One Raiders' HC Candidate Is Starting to Make More Sense

The Las Vegas Raiders start the offseason with a relatively blank slate, most notably at head coach. As the Raiders' front office moves through the process, coaches with various levels of experience around the league continue to be added to the list of options to fill its vacant position.

Raiders' Wide Net

The Raiders are working through the interview process and will likely take the next week or two to make a decision. Las Vegas can take a big swing on by going with one of their interviewees. The Raiders have several quality options in the pool of candidates.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes that Denver Broncos assistant Davis Webb would be a solid choice for the Raiders to hire. Webb would give the Raiders a young, fresh face as their next head coach. As with every candidate, there are pros and cons to hiring Davis the Raiders must consider.

“He has the presence, he has the personality to reach players. He’s just a really unique guy, and I think the people in Denver would tell you that his football acumen is where it needs to be, so I think Davis [Webb] would make a lot of sense for them. It’d be a gamble, of course,” Breer said.

Las Vegas has interviewed or requested interviews with several candidates, many of whom lack head-coaching experience. This makes Webb and others legitimate candidates, regardless of prior head coaching experience, until further notice. The possibilities are endless for Las Vegas.

“We have a massive opportunity in front of us this offseason to set this organization, this franchise, on a course for success and provide the results that Raider Nation and the Las Vegas community deserves and expects. We intend to attack it full on. The work has already begun,” Spytek said.

Webb would have to overcome his inexperience, but the Raiders could build a solid coaching staff around him. The top pick in the draft and a strong free agency could potentially be enough to help make up for Webb's inexperience, while he gains experience. It is a long shot, but anything is possible.

“I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital. We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL. There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success," Spytek said

