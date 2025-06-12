This Raiders' Unit Will Have Its Opportunities In 2025
After losing multiple games they could have won last season, John Spytek has given the Las Vegas Raiders a roster that should lead to more wins for Las Vegas this season. The Raiders enter the season with new faces at many critical positions on and off the field.
The new kickoff rules implemented by the National Football League last season have led to further changes for the Raiders and other teams around the league. As the Raiders continue to make several changes, they seek every possible competitive advantage.
Following minicamp, Raiders' Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon spoke about many things, including the new kickoff rules and the Raiders' adjustments to those rules. McMahon noted that kickoff returners now have many more opportunities to impact the game than they did previously.
"I think that the biggest thing is, for me, I look at it this way, the returner in this league now, especially if they're your kick returner and punt returner, they're the only player in the league that's guaranteed 130 touches before the season starts. It's never been like that. Never," McMahon said.
"In 2003, I think it was the last time it was in the high 60s percentile in terms of returns. So, if you're the kick returner, and let's say we only put one back there, and let’s say there's 100 kickoffs, you get 100 touches. So, that's 100 catches. You're the punt returner, and there are 80 punts; you're going to get 40 more.
"So, there are 140 balls there that only that player gets. You look at it the other way, and our value for our core players has skyrocketed, because now they're going to get 170 more meaningful plays a year minimum. You're going to get 10 more a game; five kickoff returns, five kickoff covers. Do the math, 10 times 17, 170."
The Raiders have done a solid job of adding to their offense, making the unit much deeper and more explosive than it was last season. Las Vegas' front office compensated for many losses on the defensive end with affordable, veteran experience at positions of need.
Still, as the Raiders continue to try to dig out of the hole they've dug over the past few seasons, they must also ensure they excel on special teams.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this unit in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this unit in 2025.