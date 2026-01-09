How the 2025 Season Proved the Raiders' Goals Are Possible

The Las Vegas Raiders admittedly have a long way to go towards turning things around, especially if they hope to do so quickly. However, there is room for optimism, as the Raiders have the resources to make it happen.

Las Vegas has several examples of teams in similar situations who turned things around quickly.

Anything is Possible

In the 2024-25 season, the New England Patriots went 4-13, the Carolina Panthers finished 5-12, and the Jacksonville Jaguars went 4-13. The Chicago Bears went 5-12, the San Francisco 49ers went 6-11. The Raiders went 4-13. A season later, each of those teams is in the playoffs, except one.

The Patriots, Panthers, Jaguars, Bears, and 49ers did not have the No. 1 pick in the draft, unlike the Raiders . It is also noteworthy that the Raiders beat the Patriots, took the Jaguars to overtime, losing on a failed two-point conversion, and had a game-winning field goal blocked against the Bears.

The Raiders finished 3-14, but they legitimately left three wins on the board, which would have made the 2025 season much more bearable. Those teams are proof that the Raiders' goal of turning things around quickly is not impossible with the right moves.

Those aforementioned games the Raiders lost are also proof of how quickly one play can change one game, which could change the entire season. Last week, after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek pointed to the Bears loss as a turning point in Las Vegas' lost season.

“Sometimes I go back to the Bears game, where we're 1-2, and they're 2-1 and we turned it over four times, we got a kick blocked, and we really had that game one about three or four different times, and it's kind of been my experience where that kind of win can propel you or that one can kind of sink you. And I think we all know how the season went after that,” Spytek said.

“We got a couple of our guys hurt that that were big blows to us, but listen those are just excuses. I mean, we just didn't perform well enough. We didn't play well enough. We didn't do the right things consistent enough to win games. You are what you are. We're 3-14, and we've got a lot of work to do.”

The Raiders have a valuable opportunity at hand, as they hold the No. 1 pick. They also have plenty of cap space to bring in quality free agents. They must make better use of this offseason than they did last offseason.

