The Raiders Must be Effective in All Three Phases
The Las Vegas Raiders have several new pieces on their coaching staff and roster this season, but the Raiders' well-respected special teams coordinator, Tom McMahon returns.
McMahon spent years as a high school and college football coach in the state of Montana. McMahon and rookie Tommy Mellott were both born in the state of Montana, but McMahon noted he recently became familiar with Mellott during the draft process.
Following minicamp, McMahon made sure to note that Montana does produce talented football players. He also noted
"I got to be honest with you, I didn't know Tommy [Mellot] from before. So, it was just more of a watching tape. So, it's just being from the same state, it's so small, and everybody says, 'Oh, there's not many good players from Montana.' There's players," McMahon said.
"So, it really had nothing to do with that. We were just looking for the player, and when we evaluated the player, we felt like he had good special team qualities. His rookie year, his freshman year, is really good. He's really good with the ball in his hands. So, that's how we evaluate him. But I don't really know Tommy. We're not from the same hometown and I'm much, much older."
McMahon, an inductee of the Montana Football Hall of Fame, noted that the biggest lesson he is trying to teach Mellott as he enters his rookie season is to play as fast as possible. Although Mellott is learning a new position, McMahon continues to emphasize the importance of speed for the Raiders.
"Speed. Just play fast. Let me fix, just go. All these guys, it's new for everybody. It's not just Tommy [Mellott]. Most of these guys were the stars on their teams, they've never played special teams. So, everything I say to them is brand new. The kickoff rule, a completely different play than what they see in college. The punt play is Mars and Jupiter. They can release when the ball snapped, we can't. So, you see everybody kicking back, so it's all brand new to them. 'Coach, I've never had the block. The ball was snapped, I got to go.' Not now, just the two outside guys. So, it's new for everybody, not just Tommy. Play fast and let me fix," McMahon said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this content in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this content in 2025.