Answering Your Raiders Questions: Antonio Pierce, Tom Brady, NFL Draft, More
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) this weekend. While this game won't affect the playoff standings, it could have implications for the future of the franchise. In light of this, we will take some time to answer your questions and emails.
Hondo, I find you to be fair, and reasonable. I appreciate when you say the Raiders are not a team in a need of a rebuild, but they do need a reload. What area of this team's roster is the biggest need? Kay S. Houston
Without a doubt, the most important position in the NFL is the quarterback position. Currently, the Raiders have not had a franchise quarterback emerge, and until they find one, making it a top priority is essential. In other levels of football, it's possible to compensate for a weak quarterback, but that's not the case in the NFL. This is a quarterback-driven league, so until someone steps up to fill that role, they must search for one actively.
Hondo, I do not want to again try to be the Patriots west. No, no, no. Am I just a bitter old man because of the tuck rule? Am I right? Victor C. Oakland, CA
I want to express my disagreement on one point: the "Patriot Way" has failed everywhere it has been attempted without Tom Brady. However, the "Tom Brady Way" has yet to be implemented in Las Vegas. Whether people are in favor of it or not, it is on its way, and I believe we should give it a chance. The next time Tom Brady fails in football will be the first time. His accomplishments speak for themselves, but it's important to note that being an executive is not the same as being a player. He will need to prove himself, but I don’t think believing he can succeed is unreasonable.
These next two emails will show how divided the fan base is on the current trajectory of the team:
Hondo, no real fan could ever root to lose. I am an OG, and that ain’t right. Stephen L. Stockton, CA
Hondo, there is no reasonable fan with a brain that would root for this team to win. Mark Davis wanting this team to win tells you all you need to know about him. David G. Dallas, Texas
David, Mark Davis's desire to win stems from the fact that true winners can't just turn their competitiveness on or off. I've often mentioned how Tom Brady's former teammates highlight his intense competitive spirit. Winners approach everything with the same level of competitiveness; it's not just something they talk about; it's part of who they are. Mark Davis wants to win desperately, and if he ever expressed a desire to lose, that would change my opinion of him.
As for the upcoming NFL Draft, there's not a single player you can be 100% sure will be a game-changer if chosen as the number one overall pick. In the end, some may prove to be, but those concerns can wait until after the season. For now, the franchise is fully committed to winning, and I completely support that mentality.
Hondo, I am torn with going young and resigning Robert Spillane. Would you resign him and do you think the Raiders will? Greg B. Hoboken, NJ
This is the easiest question for me to answer: YES. He is an elite linebacker that if he was on a better team would be an All Pro, because he is. You can't let great players in the early part of their prime walk. If he was older, maybe, but he isn't.
Uncle Hondo, is there any chance that the Raiders ownership would want AP to stay with the team, but NOT as the head coach? Thank you, Zack Gebhardt Reno/Sparks NV
I see no scenario that AP would stay on the coaching staff, but not in the capacity as a head coach.
Hi Uncle Hondo, My name is Tanya King & I live in Ventura, CA. I've been listening to you for about one year now. I appreciate your insight & I love your stories about your Dad, Shannon, Dexter, Shane & your family. Thank you & your awesome SI team for your dedication & respect to the Raiders & Raider Nation. I hope AP stays as our coach. I know this is a very divided topic within Raider Nation. I don't like the coaching carousel we've had. We need some consistency. I think AP is building something great & he's instilling the old Raider way into the team. I know he has made some mistakes, especially with time management. Can you please explain/speculate the reason for some of AP’s horrible time management decisions this season? I was at the game on Monday against the Falcons. It's frustrating to see AP make the same mistakes over & over again. Does AP go with his gut too much? Does he have too many people in his ear? God Bless you, your family & SI team, Tanya King Ventura, CA
Many people ask if he has too many people advising him. He does have someone designated to assist with game management, which has been the most significant—and, in my opinion, fair—criticism of him. I know that every first-time coach goes through a learning period. In Cleveland, people labeled Bill Belichick an “idiot” for his early mistakes, ultimately leading to his firing. Dan Campbell is still under scrutiny due to recent events. It’s safe to say he has achieved great success in football due to his instincts, but his approach to game management needs improvement. He should either pay closer attention to the individuals paid to help him or, if he is listening, consider changing who he listens to.
Hi Hondo, (Game Management) have you seen enough growth and improvement from AP in this area to give you confidence in his future as a head coach who can compete in a division with the likes of Reid, Harbaugh and Payton? Paul Tyler Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Here is what I've observed, Paul. Antonio Pierce is not Andy Reid, Sean Payton, or Jim Harbaugh. Reid has been a head coach for 21 years, Payton for 17 years, and Harbaugh for 21 years. This is Pierce's first time as a head coach. I can tell you that the people in Ann Arbor wanted Jim Harbaugh fired for many years. He had to take a significant pay cut. In Philadelphia, they loathed Reid, and Payton had many detractors.
Can Antonio Pierce become like those successful coaches? I see no reason to doubt that. Is he there now? No. The reality is that you don't get a dog and then get upset when it barks. I mentioned this last year multiple times: when you hire a first-time head coach, you should expect him to make first-time mistakes. That is reality.
Hondo, hope you are well. People are saying that AP will get fired after this season. Fans don’t understand that if you fire AP, you are going to rebuild your team. I’m tired of rebuilding, so my question is: Do the Raiders have a plan to develop their franchise quarterback once drafted? Thank you, Michael Brooks, from Charlotte, NC
If they don't, they better get one. That is a great question, that will only be answered three years after they pick add one. They certainly didn't have one this year as both quarterbacks regressed.
Hondo, My name is Luke Fisher from Springfield, Oregon. Love your content. Earlier this season you had mentioned Raiders scouts listed 3 names: Ewers, Nussmeier, Dart as some guys to watch. A lot changes over both the NFL and college season. Other than Sanders and Ward what are some names you are hearing inside the building? Thank you so much and Merry Christmas!
I am going to dive deep into the quarterbacks after the season, but one name I heard a lot about at the NFL Winter Owners Meetings was Dillon Gabriel. Not scouting him at all, just heard a lot about him.
If you have a question you would like answered, please email me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com and please make sure you include Raiders Q/A in the subject line.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE