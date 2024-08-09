Everything Las Vegas Raiders CB MJ Devonshire Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black just finished their practices here in Costa Mesa as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp and are headed to Minnesota.
Today, we offer CB MJ Devonshire and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: You and others have mentioned Dylan Laube and we've seen what he's done with the ball in his hands. Is there anything that has surprised you about him?
Coach Pierce: “It's translating to the film. Sometimes you watch his film in college and say, ‘Well, the guy played at New Hampshire. Can he do that in the NFL?’ And you come out here and it's like, ‘Wow, 9-on-7, pops.’ You know blitz pickup, catching the ball out of the backfield, like he's working. And the thing about it, it's not flashy. If you don't really watch practice closely you might miss him here and there. But if you really watch the body of work, again, going back to even DJ glaze, you’re talking about these rookies as being consistent. And that's hard to do at this age because they get a little bit tired, they've been training since January of this year getting ready for the league, and now they got that opportunity and he's making the most out of it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.