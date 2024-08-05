Everything Las Vegas Raiders RB Alexander Mattison Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; as the second week ends today, we offer RB Alexander Mattison and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Is it fair to say you're more confident as a head coach than you were as a player and there's no throwing up right now?
Coach Pierce: "I am more confident because as a player, you don't know what to expect, right? You're fighting for your life. Training camp back then was six weeks long, there were two-a-days, you were banging every day, it hurt. Now it's a little different. Here, you can really gauge and control the tempo of your players in practice. There might be days when we have pads on and I don't feel like it, we're not going to have pads on. So, you control the narrative, obviously, as a head coach, and I'm going to do what's best for the players."
Q: Things were flying a mile a million miles a minute when you got the job as the interim coach. But looking back, how important was that that ramp was built so that there are no surprises anymore? You're the head coach, they know you, you know them, how important is that for to start off?
Coach Pierce: "Huge. I mean, I know it's my first head coach training camp. And when you did it nine weeks in the season, in the middle of all hell breaking loose, this is a lot easier, to be honest. But a lot of the things that I learned through those nine weeks of the season really helped prepare me for what's going on today. And then obviously, I brought in Marvin Lewis, that was really critical for me. There are a lot of things that I bounced off him along with Tom Telesco, who has been in the NFL for 30 years, to make sure I give us the best opportunity to have the best training camp possible, to put us in position to start fast, and to set the tone and ideally, what we want this Raider team to look like."
Q: From the player's perspective, just being here in Costa Mesa, has that kind of had an effect on them coming down this way as being out of the heat in Las Vegas and all?
Coach Pierce: "I don't think they've talked about it, but we do have a lot of guys from California and the Southern California area, so I know they're excited. We'll see what happens when they land here and how they feel with the weather. But when we left it was 105 or 107. So, it was smoking. I think it's 75 and I'm wearing a hoodie on, and it feels nice."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.